Stolper Co Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

