American Research & Management Co. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $171.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.48. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $330.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.