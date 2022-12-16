Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 318,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 61,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

