Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 447,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $92,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

