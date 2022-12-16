Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,204,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,827,837.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,681,386. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $207.25 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

