HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $374,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,547 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

