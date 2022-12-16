666 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $203,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Corteva by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Corteva by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

