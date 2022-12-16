General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,171 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.