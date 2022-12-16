Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $429.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.11. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

