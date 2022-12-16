Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.67.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,899 shares of company stock worth $70,681,386. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

