Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
