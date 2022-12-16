Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $148.13 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $148,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 33.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.