523 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.6 %

GD opened at $245.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average is $231.81. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

