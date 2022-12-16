SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,496 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

