SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $90,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

