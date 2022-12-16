Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

