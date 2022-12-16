Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

