Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 898 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

