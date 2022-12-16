Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,955.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. American National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

