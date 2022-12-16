Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $316.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.