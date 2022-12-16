Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Cut by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.