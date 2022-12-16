SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 34,793 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,912.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

