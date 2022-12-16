Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 17,997 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS opened at $162.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

