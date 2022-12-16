Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,902.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,770 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 4.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.