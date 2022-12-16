West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,513 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.48% of West Fraser Timber worth $89,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $73.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.58. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

