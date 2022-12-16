HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.44.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $327.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

