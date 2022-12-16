HighTower Trust Company N.A. Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in 3M by 14.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in 3M by 66.9% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 24,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $122.38 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.84.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

