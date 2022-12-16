Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Planet Labs PBC worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,769,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $5,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 108.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.