Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,323,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $48.28 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

