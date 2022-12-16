Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

