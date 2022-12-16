Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 98.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after acquiring an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $94,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

