Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

