Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,692 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 2.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.