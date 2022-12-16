Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $134.24 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

