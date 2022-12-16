Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $129.33 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,209 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $129,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.67.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

