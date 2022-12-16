Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 309.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $934,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

Shares of OXY opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.