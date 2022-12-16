Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.