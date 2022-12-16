Avondale Wealth Management Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $381.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

