Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $331.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.03 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

