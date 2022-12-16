Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 5,345 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

