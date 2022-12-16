Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 8,342 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

