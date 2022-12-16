Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Paychex Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.08 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.79.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.