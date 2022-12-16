Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.80 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

