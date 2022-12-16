Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $455.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $483.80. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.