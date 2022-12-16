The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

