Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 371 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

