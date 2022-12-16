Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

