Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 826 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.65.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.32. The company has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

