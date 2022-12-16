Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

