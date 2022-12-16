TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,118,000 after purchasing an additional 513,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 459,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.